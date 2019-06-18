Local acts to play Menasha neighborhood during PorchaPalooza

Menasha will be alive with the sound of music for PorchaPalooza.

Local acts will perform on porches of home in the heart of Menasha.

The first concert is June 18 in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on Broad Street (east of Racine Street.)

The second concert is June 25 on Broad Street (west of Tayco Street).

Music is 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Six local music acts will perform blues, jazz, classical and country. People are encouraged to walk from porch-to-porch to meet the musicians. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Food vendors will sell refreshments.

PorchaPalooza is the vision of Neighborhood Partners. It's a program of Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin.

This is PorchaPalooza's fourth year.