Local Veterans Honored with Dream Flight

A group of aging veterans take a step back in time, and soar in the skies above Green Bay.

They were given a "dream flight" in an open cockpit, World War Two-era biplane.

At the Jet Air hangar this morning, a ceremony kicked off a day of the dream flights for the senior veterans.

A month shy of 95, Dutch Clark hadn't flown since 1984, and wasn't convinced he could today.

"I didn't know how he was going to get me in that joint, but they did it," says Clark, a World War Two Navy veteran.

"Dutch here was in World War Two, they paved the way for our freedom so we can fly and live like we do today and we're just here with the airplane to connect them and say thank you," says Darryl Fisher, founder of the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation.

Since 2011, the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, based in Nevada, has traveled the country to fly nearly 4,000 veterans living in assisted living facilities.

The non-profit shares a special connection with Wisconsin.

"Our first donor came from Wisconsin back in 2011 and then five years ago a group got together in Stevens Point and raised $125,000 to buy this particular airplane," says Fisher, who also serves as one of the foundation's volunteer pilots.

A 1943 Stearman biplane, named the "Spirit of Wisconsin" escorts Dutch in the skies above Green Bay, and evokes plenty of memories from his time in the service.

"We were heading for Okinawa and we got in a storm and we split open, turned around and went back and the captain says, Dutch put the bilge pumps on, I says, they're all on," says Clark with a chuckle.

"You could see he, it lights him up, and he was in World War Two, I mean I'm in the presence of greatness up there," adds Fisher.

The flights last around 25 minutes and the plane returns for the next veteran's flight.

As for what Dutch will marvel at most about this day?

"Getting in the damn thing," says Clark with a smile.