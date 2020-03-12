Local Tourism Industry Braces Covid-19 Impact

The WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is the first large local event impacted by Covid-19 concerns.

And according to tourism officials, the next few months could be a bumpy ride for the local tourism industry.

Trying to promote local tourism right now is a whirlwind.

"It changes by the minute, my phone has been ringing all morning," says Brad Toll, Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau President.

Toll says the tourism industry is operating in uncharted territory.

"With 9-11 people really got to a point where they said, well I'm not going to stop traveling, I'm just going to go, this is a little different situation than that where it includes health and safety beyond just being brave and getting on the plane and going anyway, so it's a new situation we're in," says Toll.

Local hotels have already seen a dip in business travel and some corporate meetings have been cancelled.

Over the next few months, the area is scheduled to host a number of conventions, a speed skating competition and a large 6th grade basketball tournament.

For now, they're still on, but Toll says the health of visitors and local residents will be the absolute top priority, and he feels for those counting on them to take place.

"I struggle with the idea that there's over 12,000 people that work in the tourism industry just in Brown County and those people, it's their livelihood in a lot of cases and we're expecting this to have a 25-percent downturn. It's a scary time," says Toll.

While there is obviously never a good time for a pandemic, Toll says if this was happening four or five months from now and impacting the Packers season, the Badgers-Notre Dame game at Lambeau and the Ryder Cup, the economic impact in this community would be devastating.