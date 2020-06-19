Local Robotics Team Wins World Championship

A robotics team from Saint Nicholas School in Freedom is all smiles this summer, celebrating a major accomplishment.

They overcame a rollercoaster few months to capture a world championship.

At the start of this past school year, robotics coach Ed Krejcie knew he had something special with his group of five middle schoolers from Saint Nicholas.

"I think it boils down to when you have just the right group of kids, it's like any other team and suddenly you realize that they're all doing their individual jobs and helping each other do those jobs at a winning level," says Krejcie.

Taking part in the Vex Robotics Competition, which includes more than 20,000 student teams representing 60-plus countries, the Rocket Robots started their season in November on a roll playing this year's selected game called "Tower Takeover."

"Sixty six different colored cubes, 5 1/2 inch cubs and you had to use those cubes and score points with them by either moving them into the corners and standing them up, or placing them in towers," explains 8th grader Eric Wolf.

After winning four individual tournaments around the state, sometimes competing against high school teams, the Rocket Robots qualified for the US Open National Tournament in Nebraska, with an eye on the World Championships in Louisville.

But then, the coronavirus pandemic arrived.

"To know there wasn't going to be a competition where we were going to compete against each other on the field, it was sad," recalls Wolf.

But the team soon learned that Vex would crown world champions virtually, by using a combination of season results, statistics and other data.

"And so they take all of these variables and for the virtual competition, crunch the numbers and come up with a ranking, and as we watched it live on Youtube the brackets kept shrinking down and all of a sudden there we were," says Krejcie.

After a season that abruptly ended, the Rocket Robots are on top of the world.

"I was really, really excited, I mean not a lot of people who can say they're world champions and suddenly boom, you're a world champion," says 7th grader Vincent Cook.