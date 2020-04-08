Local Non-Profits Impacted by COVID-19

Like so many businesses and families, Northeast Wisconsin non-profits are facing challenging times.

That's why they're asking you to remember them during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Old Glory Honor Flight is like so many non-profits in our community, we've just seen some devastating effects on the fundraising side of things," says Diane MacDonald, Executive Director of Appleton-based Old Glory Honor Flight, which flies veterans free of charge to Washington D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor.

MacDonald says right now, Old Glory is losing roughly $100,000 a month in revenue generated through fundraising.

"Our community has been so wonderful in the third party fundraising realm, so whether it's the Felhberg Memorial Ride, whether there a brat fry happening, school groups doing fundraisers for us, we'd be very active in helping to coordinate some of that, getting the word out and assisting them with fundraising. Normally our calendars are packed and we're busy, right now we're just sort of pivoting and really working behind the scenes with our donors with other businesses that can kind of help us weather the storm," says MacDonald.

To try and help offset the lost funds, Old Glory launched an online store today.

"We've got a lot of great apparel, hats, logo wear for people to purchase," says MacDonald.

Even though all spring honor flights are cancelled, MacDonald says Old Glory's mission in unwavering, and she's hoping those who give remember that.

"I would just ask that our community and those that are watching that you don't forget about your favorite non-profit charities because we need you now more than ever," says MacDonald.

Macdonald says Old Glory Honor Flight still has the goal of flying 500 veterans to Washington D.C. this year with all the flight taking place in the fall if it is deemed safe.