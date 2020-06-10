Local COVID-19 deaths and positive cases increase in latest state report

Wisconsin's coronavirus case numbers are back in familiar territory Wednesday after a record low for the percentage of positive test results the day before.

The state received results of 10,472 tests and 2.72% of them were positive, which is in line with the percentage of positive tests for the past week but down from the 5 to 6% averages seen in May.

The testing identified 285 patients carrying the coronavirus.

The state reported 10 deaths, including one each in Calumet, Sheboygan and Winnebago counties. Deaths were also reported in Dane (1), Jefferson (1) and Milwaukee (5) counties.

Winnebago County, which has become a local hotspot for the coronavirus, identified 26 new patients in this latest report. That's at least twice as many cases as any other county in this 24-hour period except Milwaukee County. Winnebago County health officials link the increase to gatherings of young adults once the safer-at-home orders were lifted (see related story).

County-by-county case numbers appear below.

Statewide, people in their 20s account for 19% of confirmed coronavirus cases, more than any other age group. There are 4,008 cases. However, they only account for 4% of hospitalizations for COVID-19. Only children and teens have a lower percentage.

The state has seen nearly 3,000 patients (2,943) hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the virus reached the state. That's 39 more than Tuesday.

There are currently 328 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, with 114 of them in intensive care. Another 190 people who are hospitalized are waiting for test results.

68% of people who tested positive are considered recovered, which the state defines as 30 days since the onset of symptoms or diagnosis, or having the absence of symptoms or their release from isolation medically documented.

County case numbers

Counties with new cases and/or deaths are in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 6 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 21 cases (+1)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,405 cases (+7) (38 deaths)

Buffalo - 6 cases (2 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 81 cases (2 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa - 60 cases (+1)

Clark - 45 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 49 cases (+2) (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 884 cases (+13) (31 deaths) (+1)

Dodge - 410 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 29 cases

Eau Claire - 126 cases (+2)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 247 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Forest - 34 cases (2 deaths)

Grant - 99 cases (12 deaths)

Green - 71 cases

Green Lake - 23 cases

Iowa - 16 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 20 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 138 cases (+4) (4 deaths) (+1)

Juneau – 23 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,308 cases (+13) (36 deaths)

Kewaunee - 37 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 81 cases (+4)

Lafayette - 36 cases (+1)

Langlade - 5 cases

Lincoln - 7 cases

Manitowoc - 40 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 69 cases (+3) (1 death)

Marinette - 37 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 7 cases (+1) (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 8,973 cases (+123) (336 deaths) (+5)

Monroe - 23 cases (+4) (1 death)

Oconto - 42 cases

Oneida - 13 cases

Outagamie - 294 cases (+5) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 185 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 51 cases

Polk - 36 cases (+2) (1 death)

Portage - 51 cases (+12)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,952 cases (+13) (51 deaths)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 724 cases (+10) (21 deaths)

Rusk - 5 cases

Sauk - 84 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 9 cases

Shawano - 60 cases

Sheboygan - 120 cases (+2) (4 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix - 108 cases (+1)

Taylor - 2 cases

Trempealeau - 44 cases (+1)

Vernon - 22 cases

Vilas - 8 cases

Walworth - 456 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Washburn - 3 cases

Washington - 283 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Waukesha - 842 cases (+13) (34 deaths)

Waupaca - 61 cases (+3) (1 death)

Waushara - 13 cases

Winnebago - 457 cases (+26) (8 deaths) (+1)

Wood - 13 cases (+1) (1 death)

In Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Alger and Keweenaw counties had their first confirmed coronavirus cases. Only Ontonagon County in the northwestern part of the peninsula hasn't had a confirmed case.

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 1 case (+1)

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 8 cases (+1)

Iron - 2 cases

Keweenaw - 1 case (+1)

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 59 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 9 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

