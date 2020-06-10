Local COVID-19 deaths and positive cases increase in latest state report

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin's coronavirus case numbers are back in familiar territory Wednesday after a record low for the percentage of positive test results the day before.
The state received results of 10,472 tests and 2.72% of them were positive, which is in line with the percentage of positive tests for the past week but down from the 5 to 6% averages seen in May.
The testing identified 285 patients carrying the coronavirus.
The state reported 10 deaths, including one each in Calumet, Sheboygan and Winnebago counties. Deaths were also reported in Dane (1), Jefferson (1) and Milwaukee (5) counties.
Winnebago County, which has become a local hotspot for the coronavirus, identified 26 new patients in this latest report. That's at least twice as many cases as any other county in this 24-hour period except Milwaukee County. Winnebago County health officials link the increase to gatherings of young adults once the safer-at-home orders were lifted (see related story).
County-by-county case numbers appear below.
Statewide, people in their 20s account for 19% of confirmed coronavirus cases, more than any other age group. There are 4,008 cases. However, they only account for 4% of hospitalizations for COVID-19. Only children and teens have a lower percentage.
The state has seen nearly 3,000 patients (2,943) hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the virus reached the state. That's 39 more than Tuesday.
There are currently 328 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, with 114 of them in intensive care. Another 190 people who are hospitalized are waiting for test results.
68% of people who tested positive are considered recovered, which the state defines as 30 days since the onset of symptoms or diagnosis, or having the absence of symptoms or their release from isolation medically documented.
County case numbers
Counties with new cases and/or deaths are in bold.
Wisconsin
Adams - 6 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 3 cases
Barron - 21 cases (+1)
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,405 cases (+7) (38 deaths)
Buffalo - 6 cases (2 death)
Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 81 cases (2 deaths) (+1)
Chippewa - 60 cases (+1)
Clark - 45 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 49 cases (+2) (1 death)
Crawford - 26 cases
Dane - 884 cases (+13) (31 deaths) (+1)
Dodge - 410 cases (+4) (4 deaths)
Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 20 cases
Dunn - 29 cases
Eau Claire - 126 cases (+2)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 247 cases (+6) (6 deaths)
Forest - 34 cases (2 deaths)
Grant - 99 cases (12 deaths)
Green - 71 cases
Green Lake - 23 cases
Iowa - 16 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 20 cases (+1) (1 death)
Jefferson - 138 cases (+4) (4 deaths) (+1)
Juneau – 23 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,308 cases (+13) (36 deaths)
Kewaunee - 37 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 81 cases (+4)
Lafayette - 36 cases (+1)
Langlade - 5 cases
Lincoln - 7 cases
Manitowoc - 40 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 69 cases (+3) (1 death)
Marinette - 37 cases (3 deaths)
Marquette - 7 cases (+1) (1 death)
Menominee - 3 cases
Milwaukee – 8,973 cases (+123) (336 deaths) (+5)
Monroe - 23 cases (+4) (1 death)
Oconto - 42 cases
Oneida - 13 cases
Outagamie - 294 cases (+5) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 185 cases (+1) (13 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 51 cases
Polk - 36 cases (+2) (1 death)
Portage - 51 cases (+12)
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 1,952 cases (+13) (51 deaths)
Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 724 cases (+10) (21 deaths)
Rusk - 5 cases
Sauk - 84 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 9 cases
Shawano - 60 cases
Sheboygan - 120 cases (+2) (4 deaths) (+1)
St. Croix - 108 cases (+1)
Taylor - 2 cases
Trempealeau - 44 cases (+1)
Vernon - 22 cases
Vilas - 8 cases
Walworth - 456 cases (+4) (17 deaths)
Washburn - 3 cases
Washington - 283 cases (+2) (10 deaths)
Waukesha - 842 cases (+13) (34 deaths)
Waupaca - 61 cases (+3) (1 death)
Waushara - 13 cases
Winnebago - 457 cases (+26) (8 deaths) (+1)
Wood - 13 cases (+1) (1 death)
In Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Alger and Keweenaw counties had their first confirmed coronavirus cases. Only Ontonagon County in the northwestern part of the peninsula hasn't had a confirmed case.
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 1 case (+1)
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 cases
Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 8 cases (+1)
Iron - 2 cases
Keweenaw - 1 case (+1)
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 59 cases (11 deaths)
Menominee - 9 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).