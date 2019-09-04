Loaves & Fishes serving up murder mystery fundraiser

A Fox Valley charity is serving up some murder and mystery to raise money to feed people in need.

Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley is hosting Cafe Murder. It's dinner, dessert and a mystery play. The evening also features a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, wine wall and chocolate sale.

The event is Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m. It's at the Grand Meridian in Appleton.

Tickets are on sale. They are $35 each or $260 for a table until Sept. 30. Tickets go up to $40/each or $280/table on Oct. 1.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Loaves & Fishes provides free evening meals to people in need each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The meals are served at St. Therese Activity Center, 213 E. Wisconsin Ave.