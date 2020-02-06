Living with diabetes: Perspective from a Type 1 patient diagnosed nearly 30 years ago

More than 30 million people across the country live with diabetes according to statistics from the American Diabetes Association. Another 1.5 million cases get diagnosed each year.

Kaitlin Tauriainen builds a lunch menu for students as part of her job at one local school district.

"I became a dietitian I think because of being diabetic," said Tauriainen.

She says she does not remember life without the disease with a diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes at just two and a half years old.

"I know so many useless facts about how many carbs are in food and what different foods are going to do to my body, constantly worried about what my blood sugar is. I don't want to be going low," said Tauriainen.

It is a diagnosis only 10-percent of people living with diabetes get. The majority of the diabetic population is diagnosed with Type 2.

"People with Type 1 diabetes, they don't make any insulin in their pancreas," said Sherri Szczepanski, a nurse practitioner with Prevea Health Endocrinology. "People with Type 2 might make it, but not enough."

A hormone produced in the pancreas, insulin plays a critical role in converting carbohydrates into energy the body needs.

"If a person does not make enough insulin or does not make it, they need to take insulin injections," said Szczepanski.

There are options when it comes to getting that insulin depending on how much a patient needs how often.

"I'm fortunate enough to have an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor," said Tauriainen.

Tauriainen praises the devices for giving her more control than the over her insulin levels than the traditional syringe or pen device methods; however, she adds it does come at a cost, and it's one that she and other diabetics cannot afford to skip.

"Usually if you miss a dose of a medication, you're ok. If I miss a dose or two of my insulin, it's going to get bad really quick," said Tauriainen.

Tomorrow on Action 2 News, Mackenzie Amundsen sits down with one local lawmaker trying to make insulin more affordable frustrated the legislation is being met by politics when he says it is a matter of life or death.