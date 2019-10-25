Living the Big League Dream

Televisions in the Village of Coleman will no doubt be tuned in to Game 3 of the World Series Friday night.

People in the Marinette County community are Houston Astros fans, and for good reason.

"He's in the dugout 95 percent of the time, so you'll see him, I mean all the time, in the dugout," says Lucas Meyer about his younger brother Lee.

Meyer will never forget the moment last fall when his brother found out his dream had come true.

"He's sitting in the deer stand, I'm sitting in a deer stand, and we're 5-10 minutes apart, and he called and I'm like why are you walking out of your stand, says, 'I just got a call from the Astros.' I'm like, 'Come on, for real.' So that was the end of his hunting, he was done, but where we live that's how I remember it," says Lucas Meyer with a chuckle.

After growing up in Coleman and graduating from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a degree in Athletic Training, Lee Meyer began a series of internships with the Indianapolis Colts, Colorado Rockies, Pittsburgh Pirates and a Mexican baseball team.

"Building up his debt but building up his resume," says Meyer.

In 2010, Lee Meyer was hired by the Yankees and spent seven years working his way up their farm system.

"Just seeing him in the minor league side of things, these players rely on the trainers like they're a parent, like they're a father. They come in for the most random stuff. It's like, 'Go to Walgreens,'" says Meyer.

In 2017, the Astros hired Lee Meyer to be the head trainer for their Triple-A club in Fresno.

Now he's the assistant trainer on their World Series team.

"We talk daily, for the most part every day. We're close, me and my brothers are close, and he's excited. He's humble. I mean, he's been around every big league star you know. It's fun around town because people text me all the time, you get pictures online, and, 'Hey, saw your brother again,' especially now with the World Series," says Meyer.

And while they're currently in a hole, Meyer says his brother is confident the series is far from over.

"Down 0-2, I said, 'What's up?' He goes, it doesn't happen where a team moves on when they're down 0-2 in the World Series, but this team is a team that could do it just because how close they are," says Meyer.