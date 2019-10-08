Little Suamico man arrested for possession of child pornography

A 60-year-old Little Suamico man has been booked into jail for possession of child pornography, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.

The man's name was not released.

The Sheriff's Office received a tip from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation that someone was downloading child pornography in the Town of Little Suamico.

On Oct. 3, investigators executed a search warrant at the home. They arrested a 60-year-old man and booked him into jail for possession of child pornography.

The Sheriff's Office received assistance from DCI agents out of Appleton and Madison.

Oconto County is part of the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The case will be prosecuted by the Oconto County District Attorney's Office.