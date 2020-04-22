Little Chute teachers parade around town to see their students

Student across the state are in their fifth full week of digital learning. And, as as we learned last week, they'll finish out the school year at home. But, that isn't stopping teachers from seeing their students.

Dozens of Little Chute Elementary School teachers were at the high school on Wednesday, but not for class. In fact, it's been more than a month since teachers have seen their students in school.

"It's definitely different. You miss that personal interaction with the kids where you get to see their smiles and their frustrations when they aren't getting something and it's really hard to help them over an email because you're not exactly sure what they're not getting but you do the best that you can," says 3rd grade teacher Katie Ribarchek.

To lift the spirits of their students, and themselves, the teachers are decking out their cars, trucks, and SUVs with signs, balloons, and words of encouragement.

Ribarchek adds, "It kind of gives us a sense to see them and know that they're okay. Even though we're not there every day we still miss them and worry about them and we hope everything is going okay at home."

The teachers are parading up and down Little Chute streets, waving to their students, letting them know how much they're missed.

"It's an awesome way to connect with the families, the parents, the kids. We miss them. It's tough on all of us but it's a great way to show them that we love them, we support them, and we are in it with them," says Jim Benesh, a 2nd grade teacher.

Students are just as excited to see their teachers as their teachers are to see them.

"I loved it because I saw Miss Minor. I saw Miss Hermus and I saw Mrs. HT," says 2nd grader Amie Valley.

Seeing their teachers brought many smiles. And even though they couldn't get close, Little Chute students still had a message for these teachers.

"I miss you," says 4th grader Cam Janssen. Adding, "Thanks for teaching me in the time that you had."

