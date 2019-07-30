Little Chute bicyclist dies in crash

A 72-year-old Little Chute woman died after a vehicle hit her bicycle Monday evening.

The crash happened at E. North Ave at Bohm Dr. in the Village of Little Chute, according to Fox Valley Metro Police.

Officers say the bicyclist was hit by an eastbound car on E. North Ave. The driver stopped at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators.

"Driver impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor in this crash," says Lt. Mark Wery.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family are notified of the death.

Several agencies responded to the scene.

The crash happened at about 6:25 p.m.