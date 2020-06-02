Little Chute School District recognizes graduates working in health care

The Little Chute School is doing a little bragging, recognizing graduates, in health care, who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. David Botz, superintendent of the Little Chute School District, doesn't have the statistics, but he believes a large number of Little Chute graduates choose careers in the medical field.

Botz says, "I've been here since 1994 and I don't have the data to back up this is just my perception, but I do know that throughout the years within our science department we've had particular teachers that have really been the impetus behind our student venturing that post secondary career."

2012 graduate Ian Stuyvenberg, now a scientific writer for Zepto Life Technology out of St. Paul, MN is one of those students. He credits science teacher, Mark Janseen, for leading him to a career in health care.

According to Stuyvenberg, "Prior to taking his class I was on the pre-med track, wanted to be the big fancy doctor guy, and he kind of showed me that careers outside of the immediate medical industry are viable and varied, there's a lot of room for personal growth and that sort of thing."

With so many graduates, working the frontlines in health care, during pandemic, the district decided to recognize them on its Facebook page. Every few days nurses, radiation therapists, first responders and other caregivers, all Little Chute alums, are highlighted. The posts have not only been well received by the community, but the district hopes they inspire current students too.

"Since we've had such a good variety of fields that they have gone into the health care it'll definitely show current graduates and soon to be graduates, just the different options that they have in healthcare," says Karem Hopfensperger, administrative assistant to the district's superintendent.

The district knows there are even more first responders out there so they are hoping nominations continue to come in.