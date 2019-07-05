Littering ongoing problem in Oconto County forest

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin DNR are looking for the people who dumped piles of garbage in the Machickanee Forest.

“It's an eye sore and many people come out here to have fun and they don't want to see the garbage out here,” said Paul Hartrick, Conservation Warden for the Wisconsin DNR.

Fish carcasses can be seen along the trail as well as a couches, a TV, tires and other random garbage.

It's just some of the debris dumped in three different areas of the Machickanee forest in the last month.

“All year round I have problems with people littering from deer carcass, to couches, to tires. We've had boats dumped back here, multiple different items,” said Hartrick.

The trails are used for horseback riding, hiking and hunting; but when piles of trash like this are left in the forest, it becomes a danger to the wildlife.

“It's a hazard to the public too, having all these items out, that animals can get into. We don't want them eating any kind of food or anything that may have been placed in the pile,” said Hartrick.

The DNR says the piles showed up mid-June and are still in the forest.

Someone did come by and clean up some of the garbage in one of the piles, but the DNR urges people not to touch it.

“I don't necessarily want the public to come and pick up the garbage because sometimes we find needles, diapers and other hazardous materials and household items they probably shouldn't be touching,” said Hartrick.

It's illegal to litter and those responsible can face hundreds of dollars in fines.

“Littering such as the couch here or other household items ranges from $263 to over $300 and if it's a couch or vehicle or other demolition products it can be up to more than $700 for a fine,” said Hartrick.

The burden then falls on the township or the county to clean up, which takes time and money from already limited resources

“TVs aren't cheap to recycle so on average, $20-25 per TV to recycle them. Couches aren't cheap either to recycle, tires usually $5 a tire and it can be more depending on the size of them and the weights.”

Anyone with information on who may have left the trash here is asked to call the DNR at 1-800-847-9367.

