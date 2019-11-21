Lithium battery in backpack causes fire call to De Pere High School

A fire call to De Pere High School Thursday afternoon is blamed on a lithium battery.

A spokeswoman for the school district says smoke was seen coming from a student's backpack at the time school was being dismissed.

Alarms were sounded in the high school and district offices and they were evacuated.

Both buildings have since reopened after the De Pere Fire Department responded "and resolved the situation quickly," the spokeswoman told Action 2 News.

No one was hurt in the incident.