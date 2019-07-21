List of resource centers in Northeast Wisconsin for those still without power

Action 2 News is building a list of areas opening operations centers for people without power this weekend. This is a list provided by the American Red Cross in Wisconsin.

BROWN COUNTY:

Village of Wrightstown Village Hall will be open at noon on Sunday for charging electronic equipment and a cool place to stay. The Village will be providing a refrigerated trailer to help residents keep their food from perishing. Please bring any food you would like to try saving in containers with your name marked on them. VS Midwest Carriers out of Kaukauna will provide the Trailer.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY:

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning on Sunday to provide battery charging stations, cooling facilities and refreshments. This is located at 3030 Goodland Drive in Appleton.

In addition, there is a partner site open with similar resources in Grand Chute at Town Hall, 1901 W. Grand Chute Blvd., until midnight Sunday.

WAUPACA COUNTY:

Reception center at 1222 Fulton St., Waupaca until 8 p.m. Sunday. At this center, residents can find water, snacks and a place to recharge phones and medical devices.

MANITOWOC COUNTY:

A reception center with water, snacks and power will be opening at 2:30 p.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. at the Mishicot Fire Department, 214 S. Main St.

MENOMINEE COUNTY/RESERVATION:

Red Cross is providing water and snacks to four shelters opened and operated by the county & Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin. Details on those:

• Middle Village – Maehnowesekiyah – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Keshena Area – Menominee Tribal Recreation Center – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• South Branch – South Branch Community Center – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Zoar Area – Zoar Ceremonial Building – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Zoar/Neopit Area – Menominee Tribal School – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.