List of Brown County roads impacted by flooding

A break in the rain has allowed flood waters to recede in parts of the Green Bay area. However, several roads remain closed east of the Fox River.

A motorcyclist is caught in the flood waters. Sept. 11, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

Brown County Emergency Management is updating its map of road closures online. CLICK HERE for the map.

Closures are concentrated in Allouez, Bellevue and Ledgeview. There are additional closures in Scott and Eaton.

The off-ramps from Highway 172 to County GV/Monroe Road in Bellevue remained closed Wednesday night due to massive flooding on the lower roadway (see related story. The highway department was monitoring the flooding overnight to decide when it can reopen.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Brown County Emergency Management asked residents living on GV/Monroe south of Hoffman and north of Dickinson to evacuate to avoid being trapped by flood waters. Evacuees were told they should drive south.

