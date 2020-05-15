Lisa French killer Gerald Turner gets court hearing 2 days before murder anniversary

The court hearing for the "Halloween Killer" is now set for two days before the 47th anniversary of when he raped and killed 9-year-old Lisa French in Fond du Lac.

On Halloween in 1973, Lisa never came home from trick-or-treating. Her body was found days later inside a garbage bag in a field. Nine months later, Turner confessed to the crimes.

He completed his prison sentenced based on the laws on the books in the 1970's but was kept in state custody as a sexually violent predator.

A state appeals court ruled Turner's case should be heard in Fond du Lac County, where the crimes took place.

A Fond du Lac County judge will hear arguments on October 29 and decide whether to set Turner free or commit him to a mental health facility for the rest of his life.