Lion's Mouth Bookstore open for business in downtown Green Bay

A new business is already off to a busy start in downtown Green Bay.

"I keep telling people it's like having a newborn again, it's very exhausting but it's very exciting as well," said Amy Mazzariello.

Mazzariello recently started a new chapter in her life, opening the Lion's Mouth Bookstore after working more than a decade at the Reader's Loft which recently closed.

"The returning Reader's Loft customers have come in and are excited to have us back," said Mazzariello.

One of those customers is Sarah Lulloff, who's happy to now have a bookstore downtown. Lion’s Mouth is located off N. Washington St. near the City Deck.

"There's so many people that are choosing to live in the downtown area and I think it's just another niche of business that will lure people down here,” said Lulloff.

Besides the vast book selection, Greta the shop cat is also a big draw. But Mazzariello credits the store's location for pulling in new customers.

"I think the location is huge with everything that's going on in downtown Green Bay,” said Mazzariello. “With both sides of the river developing and there's this buzz and excitement about being downtown."

Mazzariello thinks independent bookstores like hers have some advantages to big box competition, and customers like Lulloff agree.

"We take in used books and we do special orders and we just really provide that more intimate experience for customers,” said Mazzariello.

"It's cozier,” said Lulloff. “It's just something that enriches the community and enriches a neighborhood like this."

That local focus is what Mazzariello believes is key to her store's happily ever after.

"I think most importantly the independent bookstore creates community, values community, and promotes community,” said Mazzariello.

The Lion’s Mouth will have grand opening event on Nov. 30 for Small Business Saturday. For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook Page>.

