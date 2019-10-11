Lion piggy bank helps Red Lion hotel collect money for charity

A lion now graces the Red Lion Paper Valley Hotel in Appleton.

Pawsible the Lion is a giant piggy bank that will be used to collect money for local charities.

The first set of proceeds will benefit scholarships through the Fox Valley Technical College Foundation.

"So this is the result of a small group project from Leadership Fox Cities, which is a program that promotes leadership through Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce. And our group was part of the 2018-19 class and this is the result of our project," says Jennifer McIntosh, Chair, FVTC Professional Communications Program.

Pawsible the Lion may look familiar. He was previously on the Fox Valley Tech campus. Once known as "Smarty Pants," the lion was part of the celebration of "The Lion King" performance at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

