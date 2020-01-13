Lint buildup blamed in Fond du Lac apartment fire

A clothes dryer and a vent pipe were destroyed, but no one in an eight-unit apartment building in Fond du Lac was hurt by a fire Monday afternoon.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue was called to the dryer fire at 27 Fountain Circle just after 3 o'clock. There was heavy smoke in the building.

Firefighters determined an excess buildup of lint in the dryer vent caught fire. The flames had extended into the wall, but firefighters they put the fire out quickly.

One tenant will need to find another place to stay, at least during repairs.