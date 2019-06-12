Lineup set for Donald Driver charity softball game

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Donald Driver announced the lineup when his charity softball game returns to Grand Chute this summer.
The co-ed roster will include Packers alumni, NFL and NBA legends and Olympic athletes, actors and a fitness expert, with musical guests and friends from "Dancing With the Stars."
Listed alphabetically:
Packers alumni
Aaron Brooks
Jarrett Bush
Colin Cole
Nick Collins
Najeh Davenport
Antuan Edwards
Robert Ferguson
Samkon Gado
Cletidus Hunt
Greg Jennings
James Jones
Mike McKenzie
Dee Miller
Terrance Murphy
Craig Nall
De’Mond Parker
Brady Poppinga
Brett Swain
Fred Vinson
Nate Wayne
NFL legends
Hugh Douglas
Charles Tillman
NBA legends
Travis Best
Nick Van Exel
Olympians
Becca Hamilton
Matt Hamilton
"Live from Hollywood"
Quinton Aaron ("The Blind Side")
Noah Galloway ("Dancing With the Stars")
Adhir Kalyan ("Rules of Engagement", "Mall Cop")
Peta Murgatroyd ("Dancing With the Stars")
Chris Powell ("Extreme Makeover")
Heidi Powell ("Extreme Makeover")
Emily Watson ("Gosford Park", "Chernobyl")
Jen Widerstrom (national fitness expert, "Biggest Loser" trainer)
Musicians
Jimmie Allen
Gavin DeGraw
The Donald Driver Charity Softball Game is Saturday, July 27, at Fox Cities Stadium at 1:05 p.m.
Tickets are still available at the Fox Cities Stadium box office, by calling (920) 733-4152, or the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticketing website.
Tickets are $12 for general admission grass seats, $25 for a reserved bleacher, $43 for a box seat and $53 for a front row box seat. An "all-you-can-eat" picnic or patio tables for groups of four are also available.
Fans will receive a complementary, limited edition Donald Driver Bobblehead.
The game raises money for the Donald Driver Foundation (click here) to support underprivileged children and families; health, wellness and safety programs; and youth education and career development.