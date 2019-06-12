Lineup set for Donald Driver charity softball game

Donald Driver announced the lineup when his charity softball game returns to Grand Chute this summer.

The co-ed roster will include Packers alumni, NFL and NBA legends and Olympic athletes, actors and a fitness expert, with musical guests and friends from "Dancing With the Stars."

Listed alphabetically:

Packers alumni

Aaron Brooks

Jarrett Bush

Colin Cole

Nick Collins

Najeh Davenport

Antuan Edwards

Robert Ferguson

Samkon Gado

Cletidus Hunt

Greg Jennings

James Jones

Mike McKenzie

Dee Miller

Terrance Murphy

Craig Nall

De’Mond Parker

Brady Poppinga

Brett Swain

Fred Vinson

Nate Wayne

NFL legends

Hugh Douglas

Charles Tillman

NBA legends

Travis Best

Nick Van Exel

Olympians

Becca Hamilton

Matt Hamilton

"Live from Hollywood"

Quinton Aaron ("The Blind Side")

Noah Galloway ("Dancing With the Stars")

Adhir Kalyan ("Rules of Engagement", "Mall Cop")

Peta Murgatroyd ("Dancing With the Stars")

Chris Powell ("Extreme Makeover")

Heidi Powell ("Extreme Makeover")

Emily Watson ("Gosford Park", "Chernobyl")

Jen Widerstrom (national fitness expert, "Biggest Loser" trainer)

Musicians

Jimmie Allen

Gavin DeGraw

The Donald Driver Charity Softball Game is Saturday, July 27, at Fox Cities Stadium at 1:05 p.m.

Tickets are still available at the Fox Cities Stadium box office, by calling (920) 733-4152, or the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticketing website.

Tickets are $12 for general admission grass seats, $25 for a reserved bleacher, $43 for a box seat and $53 for a front row box seat. An "all-you-can-eat" picnic or patio tables for groups of four are also available.

Fans will receive a complementary, limited edition Donald Driver Bobblehead.

The game raises money for the Donald Driver Foundation (click here) to support underprivileged children and families; health, wellness and safety programs; and youth education and career development.