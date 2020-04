(Gray News) - Former White House and Pentagon employee Linda Tripp, whose secret audio recordings of Monica Lewinsky led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died Wednesday at 70.

A former lawyer for Tripp confirmed her death to the New York Times but was unable to provide any further details.

Tripp contended she revealed Lewinksy’s private confession of a sexual relationship with Clinton out of “patriotic duty.”

