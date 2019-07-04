Lightning strike sends 3 to hospital, as many as 12 injured

Georgetown County Fire crews responded Thursday afternoon to a lightning strike that injured as many as a dozen people and sent three victims to the hospital.

The National Weather Service confirmed the incident happened near a river in the area of Lawshe Plantation off Indian Hut Road.

Georgetown County Emergency Manager Sam Hodge said EMS crews were taking three people to the hospital, but there was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

The area where the lightning strike happened is a sand bar and beach area well known to locals, Hodge said.

The National Weather Service earlier reported as many as four people were unresponsive.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said they were responding to the scene as well.

Copyright 2019 WCSC via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.