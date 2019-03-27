Lighter sparked fire at Weyauwega-Fremont Middle School

A lighter sparked a fire at Weyauwega-Fremont Middle School, according to the fire department.

Firefighters and police investigated and determined the fire was caused by negligent use of a lighter.

The cost of damage remains under investigation, but the fire department estimates it could be up to $75,000.

On March 25, multiple departments responded to a fire alarm at the school. Students and staff evacuated the building.

The fire was located in a bathroom.

Crews arrived on scene at 4:57 p.m. It took them until 8:36 p.m. to extinguish the fire and ventilate the building.

The fire department says there was extensive smoke damage throughout the school.

No one was hurt.