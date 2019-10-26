"Light the Night" benefit held in memory of Brianna Totz in Ledgeview

People from Green Bay to Oakfield gathered in Ledgeview Saturday to support a family through their tragic loss. Back in August, 15-year-old Brianna Totz died after an asthma attack.

Family and friends met at the Ledgeview Golf Course to help the family through one of Brianna’s favorite hobbies.

“Just being around here, you could be in a down mood and seeing her and talking to her, she would lift you up, no problem,” said David Totz, Brianna’s uncle.

“She would be walking around, right now, smiling, loving everything, like saying hi to everyone, so bubbly the personality that she is,” said Eric Schreiner, who used to coach Brianna in golf.

Brianna passed away just before the start of her sophomore year at Oakfield High School.

“It’s been a real tragedy to lose a 15 year old in the family,” said Tracy Eichstaedt, Brianna’s aunt.

The “Light the Night for Brianna” benefit gave people a way to help the Totz family with medical and funeral bills by participating in a golf scramble, or through raffles.

“I know she loved golf, it was her passion, so it’s great to see,” said Schreiner.

Players used glow in the dark golf balls and the course was marked with glow sticks.

I think she would be so overwhelmed because she was a shy girl about everything,” said Eichstaedt. “But I think she would be amazed at the people who came out for her.”

“She is definitely here, looking down,” said Patty Payant, who is Brianna’s cousin and owns the golf course. “She is making everyone shine, her light is continuing to shine.”

Brianna’s family believes it’s her bright spirit that’s inspired so many people to help them.

“It is so heartwarming, to see the support of local communities, family, friends, strangers, just everybody, it just melts your heart knowing people do this for you,” said Eichstaedt.

If you would like to help Brianna’s family, you can visit their GoFundMe page CLICK HERE.

