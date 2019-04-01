Lifetime will air special on Jayme Closs kidnapping

Lifetime is set to release a special on the kidnapping of Jayme Closs, called "Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case", according to the A+E Networks website.

The 90-minute special is scheduled to premiere Saturday, April 27, at 7 p.m.

According to A+E Networks, the special is hosted by Elizabeth Smart, who was held captive for nine months at the age of 14. Smart leads a roundtable that includes Gina DeJesus, Katie Beers, Kara Robinson Chamberlin, Alicia Kozakiewicz, Denise Huskins and Sarah Maynard -- all women who survived "infamous abductions, assaults and attacks."

In the Lifetime special, Smart also travels to Wisconsin to uncover new details. She also spoke with people closest to Jayme and those who helped with the rescue, according to A+E Networks.

Jayme was kidnapped from her home in October last year after her parents were murdered. She spent 88 days in captivity before she broke free and ran for help.

Jake Patterson recently pleaded guilty to kidnapping Jayme and killing her parents, James and Denise Closs (see related story).

"Smart Justice" is produced by Telepictures and executive produced by Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey, Jeremy Spiegel and Scott Eldridge.