Lifest brings in thousands of people to Oshkosh

25,000 people trekked across the country to attend Lifest in Oshkosh this weekend.

"We met people all the way from neighboring states," Attendee Aaron Matz said. "We've seen license plates from Florida."

All of them at one event for one reason, to worship.

"It's like heaven on earth," Matz said. "You could feel that the whole time we were here."

Lifest is a 4 day Christian festival in Oshkosh.

"We've been told by the visitor's bureau that we have a six million dollar impact on the community through Fox Valley," Festival Director John Dougherty said.

Guest speakers, vendors and musicians all come to be apart of the experience.

"If anybody didn't make it this weekend they missed out on an amazing and powerful experience," said Matz.

Dougherty said about 10,000 people camped on site this year.

Tickets are already on sale for next year.

"Get ready and come next year," said Matz. "Its worth every bit of standing in the sun and every little sweat and rain and whatever happens to just be part of it."