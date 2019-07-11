Lifest Christian music festival promises music styles for every taste

Lifest is now underway in Oshkosh.

The annual Christian music festival draws thousands of people to the Sunnyview Expo Center grounds.

This year's lineup features more than 100 acts and some big names, including Skillet, Casting Crowns and Kari Jobe.

"There is something for everyone here. We have stages that are a little bit more contemporary, we have folks that are a little bit more rock and roll, a little bit of 'screamo emo' if you want it. Hip hop. Music, family, fun, it's right here."

Lifest runs through Sunday. Find concert and ticket information at Lifest.com