'Lifelong learners' share advice with today's students in #GrandAdviceChallenge

The Cottages Assisted Living and Memory Care gains attention on Facebook after their senior communities at two Northeast Wisconsin locations put their own spin on a popular back to school trend.

"I do remember pretty well. Some things I remember too well," said Eunice Rosin, a high school graduate with the Class of 1943.

Rosin holds a whiteboard in a photo on a Facebook page for The Cottages. It shows her age, the year she graduated from high school, and her advice for students today.

"I tried to show them that they should respect everyone: their teachers, their elders, their parents," said Rosin.

It is one of 26 photos included in a post branded with #GrandAdviceChallenge.

"I saw it pop up on Facebook from Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Missouri, and we thought it would be a really good idea for The Cottages to continue to spread that advice for the kids going back to school," said Laura Lutzke, social media specialist with The Cottages.

"My answer was to get as much education as possible," said Barbara Bodensack, a high school graduate with the Class of 1961.

The words of wisdom range from "dress up neatly and behave themselves" to "stick to it" to "treat others how you would want to be treated."

"It was fun," said Bodensack. "It was something different for me to do, and I'm hoping the young people today take heart from what our experiences have been."

"I think we turned out pretty good," said Rosin.

As of Friday afternoon, the post has more than 37,000 views and 300 shares.

Lutzke says nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin and other states have done their own #GrandAdviceChallenge.