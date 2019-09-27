License to Cruise kicks off Appleton's 38th Octoberfest celebration

The smell of brats and the sound of classic cars will permeate the air during the annual Octoberfest celebration in Appleton.

A 1977 Trans Am signed by Burt Reynolds will be part of License to Cruise at Octoberfest. (WBAY Photo)

Hundreds of thousands of people will fill the streets of downtown Appleton for the 38th annual block party.

There will be more than 100 food vendors, classic cars, music on six stages and plenty of beer.

Octoberfest is family friendly and there are family fun zones for the kids.

The party helps support local non-profit organizations.

"Octoberfest's key mission is to raise money for our local community, and over the last 37 years, we've reinvested $2.5 million back into the community to our local non-profits," says Nikki Voelzke, Octoberfest Committee Member. "Each year the event continues to serve as a fundraiser from the food booths that are staffed by non-profits in addition to the grant that we are able to give away each year from the proceeds of Octoberfest."

Events kick off Friday with the License to Cruise classic car show on College Avenue. It's 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Events pick up Saturday at 9 a.m.

CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about Octoberfest.

