Libraries offering pick-up service

Starting today, Brown County residents can pick-up books and other materials at one of four library locations.

Despite its main facility and branch locations being closed since mid-March, resources from the Brown County Library have been in high demand.

"We have really seen a great increase in the number of people who are accessing our materials online, whether they're e-books or some of our wonderful data bases that are available, so the library has still been busy, just in different ways," says Brown County Library Executive Director Sarah Sugden.

On April 16th, when Governor Evers extended the state's Safer at Home order, he allowed for libraries to offer pick-up services.

Since then, staff at the Brown County Library have been busy at work behind the scenes.

"A great body of work, lots to still refine and revise as we learn more, go through this process, but we're excited for this opening day," says Sugden with a smile.

To obtain a book or other item from the library, you must go online or call the library to place it on hold.

"Pick-up service for items they have placed on hold, so it's pick-up for holds only, unlike sort of a drive thru fast food restaurant you can't just sort of decide when you get there, like what you want," says Sugden.

Once your item is ready, the library will notify you and you can then arrange a time for pick-up.

Sugden says patience will be needed.

"People could anticipate that it could be up to a week for an item to become available, just because our delivery service has been impacted, in addition our staffing, everything is different right now and we're really grateful for the understanding and patience of our community as we go through this together," says Sugden.

Along with the Central Library in downtown Green Bay, branch locations in Howard, Ashwaubenon and De Pere will offer pick-up service.

The library says due dates on all materials will be at least June 15th.