Liberal Karofsky wins Wisconsin Supreme Court seat

Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky has defeated incumbent Justice Dan Kelly to win a 10-year seat on the state Supreme Court.

The race was officially nonpartisan but Democrats backed Karofsky and Republicans supported Kelly.

Karofsky was on the offensive for most of the campaign.

She accused Kelly of being corrupt because he consistently sides with conservative groups before the court.

Karofsky’s victory narrows the conservative majority on the court to 4-3 and gives liberals a chance to take control of the court the next time a seat comes up in 2023.

