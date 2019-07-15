Lemonade stand fundraiser for K9 program

Three children in Plymouth are raising money for the police department's K9 program.

On Saturday they set up a lemonade stand and raised 140 dollars.

"We were just bored one day, so we thought why not come out here and sell some lemonade," Aiden Shank said.

Aiden Shank, Kaylen DeRouin, and Addison Adamavich are neighbors.

Now joined on a mission to sell as many cups of lemonade as they can.

"Two years ago we did the veterans and this year we wanted to do something else," Kaylen DeRouin said.

"We just wanted to give back to the police and stuff," Shank said.

The three gained support from first responders in the community this past weekend.

"It's amazing," Plymouth Police Officer Justin Daniels said. "They're really good kids. We talked to them while we were here. Very nice and very polite."