Lee Ann Dorn murder suspect charged

Appleton police have identified the suspect in Lee Ann Dorn's murder as Bradley Gary Boettcher, 38.

He was charged Monday with first-degree intentional homicide in a possible case of domestic abuse in Winnebago County.

Investigators declared Dorn's death a homicide last week after getting results of the autopsy from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Officer.

Dorn, 60, was found dead in an apartment on Valley Road on February 22 after police were asked to do a welfare check. Police realized her car was missing and listed it in a national database, resulting in an arrest in Kentucky.

Online court records show Boettcher is in custody at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville, Kentucky, an hour's drive south of Huntington, West Virginia.