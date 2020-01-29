Learning to Give Back

A group of welding students at NWTC's Sturgeon Bay campus are nearing completion of a unique project for their community.

It's the final stages on a project that students find inspiring.

"Everyone was spit-balling ideas, it was all hands on deck, everyone was putting in 110-percent," says NWTC welding student Colton Cornish.

In two weeks, a massive trellis will highlight the evening gala during the 15th annual Fire and Ice winter festival in Sturgeon Bay.

Students began work on it last fall and say it served as a great experience to see what they can create with the skills they're learning.

"At first when we started the project I didn't see it, I did not visualize it, it was just metal put together and we started putting on the flames and adding the snowflakes to it and it just brought it to life," says NWTC welding student Delia Sandoval.

As part of NWTC's curriculum, there's an increased focus on service learning.

"Being able to help out the community, instilling those values while they're in college classes here, I mean that's going to hopefully stick with them and when they see somebody who needs a hand in their future that they'll be willing to help," says Matt Goll, NWTC Welding Instructor.

The recipients of the trellis, which will be used for years to come, are beyond grateful.

"Any time people see something of this magnitude, that is this beautiful, and as they report in to an event, you're being dropped off, the valet is there to get your care and then you get to walk through this beautiful entry way going into the event, I think it just sets the tone," says Pam Seiler, Destination Sturgeon Bay Executive Director.

"You get a lot of gratitude when you know the community seeks out to you to do something for them and the event that it's going to be representing, there's a lot of pride in it," adds Cornish.

Sturgeon Bay's Fire and Ice Festival will be held Saturday, February 15th.