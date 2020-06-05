Learn to merge

School's out, the weather is warmer and road construction season is here. And now, with more people heading out onto the roads, because the safer at home order has been lifted, a little reminder about how to navigate through construction zones.

Semis, motorcycles, cargo vans, and other vehicles - day in and day out, travwling I-41 through the construction zone in Grand Chute, where traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction, people driving these vehicles routinely cut off other drivers in an aggressive way. The problem seems to be with drivers lack of understanding of a zipper merge. On 41 in Grand Chute, it's a two mile stretch of roadway from where signs indicate a lane closure to where the lane is actually closed.

"It's a zipper merge where everybody kind of takes their own turn going left and right in to get everybody where they need to do safely," says Trooper Tyler Gorski.

But people don't take their turns. In a lot of cases, drivers traveling in the lane that will be closing miles ahead, often slam on their brakes, stop traffic behind them, and then try to squeeze into an already congested lane. The State Patrol says that's not how the zipper merge is supposed to work.

"Especially if there's no safe spot to enter, them stopping is just going to cause more backup traffic so if they're moving along that line, looking for a safe spot to enter there's nothing wrong with what they're doing," adds Trooper Gorski.

Drivers are allowed to continue traveling in the open lane of traffic, but some either pull out in front of passing motorists, cutting them off or they drive in the middle of the road, straddling the lane line, preventing others from moving forward. Both maneuvers, according to Trooper Gorski are not only unsafe, but also illegal. He says, "You cannot do vigilante traffic justice and block traffic as you see fit. You should make sure that you allow those cars so they can find a spot to safely enter.">

The State Patrol says drivers should always be considerate to other motorists on the road, but especially in construction zones.

