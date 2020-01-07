LeRoy Butler, Al Harris among alumni giving tours Saturday

Four former Packer alumni will be giving tours Saturday ahead of the Divisional Round playoff game at Lambeau Field.

The Packers announced Tuesday the alumni who will be leading the tours include Al Harris, James Jones, Antonio Freeman and LeRoy Butler.

The tours, which follow the one hour Classic Stadium Tour route, cost $59 per person, and will be lead by a tour guide, as well as a featured alumni.

Tours will be held at the following times:

12 p.m. - Al Harris

12:15 p.m. - James Jones

12:30 p.m. - Antonio Freeman

1 p.m. - Al Harris

1:15 p.m. - James Jones

1:30 p.m. - Antonio Freeman

2 p.m. - LeRoy Butler

Tickets can be bought for the tours on the Packers Hall of Fame website.