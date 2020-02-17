Lawsuit: School using transgender children's chosen name is unconstitutional

A group of parents have filed a lawsuit asking a judge to declare the Madison school district's transgender policy unconstitutional.

The conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit on the parents' behalf Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court.

The parents allege that the school district's policy of allowing children to change their names according to the sex they identify without informing parents or changing the children's names in school records violates the Wisconsin Constitution's due process clause and religious freedom guarantees.

