Lawrence University staffer enters race for Appleton mayor

A member of the Lawrence University president's staff is running for mayor of Appleton.

Jake Woodford announced his candidacy Monday morning.

Woodford says he is running "to bring people together across differences to ensure that as a community we are making sound investments, keeping our city healthy, safe, resilient, affordable, and fostering stronger neighborhoods."

Woodford is a Special Assistant to Lawrence University President Mark Burstein. Woodford says he has worked to manage the university's relationship with city government.

Woodford has also served as a commissioner on the Appleton Redevelopment Authority.

“As we meet the challenges of the present and future, we need to do so in a way that holds true to our community’s values,” Woodford said. “Meeting those challenges will present us with opportunities to build from our strengths with determination, compassion, and creativity.”

Woodford joins a crowded race to replace retiring Mayor Tim Hanna.

MOOD Salon owner Dana Johnson announced his candidacy in November.

“Residents of Appleton are the platform for which I run; bringing their concerns to the forefront of every decision and initiative in managing the city. I will be the Mayor that listens to what matters most to you,” said Johnson. “People can expect that I'm passionate about innovation, being heart forward and really looking at building off of what Mayor Tim Hanna's initiatives were and then essentially keeping what's really the best in those and then looking to improve some of the other areas. What they can expect, is a person that is going to be real, who is going to, you know, be authentic, someone that they can trust and really looking at how we can foster and drive commerce and culture in our city.”

Appleton Communications Coordinator Chad Doran is also running for mayor.

"I'm already well-versed in what people are concerned about. They want good, quality roads to drive on. That's no secret. You know everybody in every community complains about those kinds of things because they could always be better, and those are issues that will have to be tackled. We will continue to work on. Innovation is going to be another one of those huge things, with less funding coming into local government every year, budgets get tighter and tighter and you have to be more creative," Doran said.

Former Appleton alderman Jim Clemons tells Action 2 News that he is also in the race for mayor.

Our radio partner WHBY reports Rahb Kettleson has declared his run for mayor. r

The Appleton Mayoral election is April 7, 2020.