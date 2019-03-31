Lawrence University showcases water opera performance

Normally in the swimming pool at Lawrence University a tournament is going on, but Sunday divers were splashing for another reason.

"So for the whole last term we've been rehearsing this multi-disciplinary water opera," Dance Instructor Margaret Paek said.

A water opera where dancers, singers, divers and musicians perform opera,but in and around the water.

"We also encourage the audience to change the vantage point if they ever need to see anything differently, so it happens in different areas around and in the pool," Paek said.

Paek said the idea came from a video she saw on water opera.

She brought it to the university to let students and community members try it out.

"Going through the motions more gracefully instead of trying to score the most points or have the best entries in the water," Diver Maddy Smith said. "It's more about allowing the audience to feel the dives as I do them."

"You never would think that that there would be an opera in a pool, so the experience was so cool," Technical Support Worker Nora Robinson said.

Paek said the show tells a story to the audience that they've never experienced before.

"People might've been in the pool going swimming every day of their lives, but might come to this space and experience a different awareness and a different connection," said Paek.

