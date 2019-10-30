Lawrence University 'heartbroken' over demolition of 118-year-old house

Action 2 News first reported plans to move a historic house on the Lawrence University campus in Appleton two years ago.

Moving the house built in 1901 was an effort by the university and the City of Appleton to preserve its history.

It still sits where it was placed in 2017 on the corner of North Union Street and East Franklin Street. People living in Appleton's City Park Historic District still remember the sight of a house on wheels coming into their neighborhood, and many continued to watch as the renovation efforts got underway.

"For awhile, the guys were working up there on the third floor," said Jamie Monday, a neighbor. "But, I was kind of anxiously watching to see what kind of windows they were going to put back into this house."

Lawrence University officials say during the renovations last fall, a contractor accidentally started a fire in the 118-year-old house. While extinguished quickly, their plans went up in flames.

"Immediately after the fire, we started work on evaluating the condition of the house and considering the options and the feasibility of continuing with the renovation, and at that point, conducting a restoration of the house," said Jake Woodford, assistant to the president at Lawrence University.

The lot the house was moved to for new life will soon become its final resting place.

"We were joined by architects, engineers, City of Appleton staff, home builders, and others, but the determination was made that the house could not be saved," said Woodford.

"It's very disappointing," said Monday. "It's very disappointing, because this is a historic neighborhood."

Woodford tells Action 2 News the demolition could happen any day now. The immediate plan is to leave the empty lot as green space as Lawrence University decides what to do with it in the future.

"The university is heartbroken, but we're grateful to our City Park Historic District neighbors, DeVooght House Lifters, and the Appleton Fire Department, and everyone else who played a part in making this project happen," said Woodford. "We join them in the disappointment of this conclusion."

The renovated house was meant to be a place for the Provost and Dean of Faculty to live; however, Woodford says other arrangements have been made in light of the demoiltion.