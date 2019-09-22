Lawn parking and tailgating all part of Lambeau experience

Packers fans have been perfecting the art of tailgating for a century.

Neighbors of Lambeau Field have been able to capitalize on this tradition and make a little money by opening their lawns to fans looking for a place to park and tailgate.

“We have been parking cars since 1999. The atmosphere is amazing, the guests that come here to park are amazing,” said Brenda Trudell.

In her family it's tradition, and they’re fortunate enough to own two lots near Lambeau, allowing them to park up to 84 cars.

At $30 a car, that’s about $2,500 per home game.

“My father-in-law actually started with his sons to go on a pheasant hunting trip in South Dakota. So, it was just extra money for that and they paid for hunting every year and it has completely evolved because we have a ton of cars and we have so much fun,” said Trudell.

Down the street at the Park Shark, it's $25 to park and Aaron Fulcer can fit up to 21 cars on his lawn

“About 90 percent of my people are regulars. I'll book up usually 2-3 weeks prior to any game,” said Fulcer.

He and his wife moved to their home along Morris Avenue about four years ago just to be next to Lambeau, and they’ve been able to meet a number of fans who have turned into friends through the Park Shark.

“His [my fiance's] family has been Milwaukee holders for how many years, so they used to park in the parking lot back in the day before the expansion or the K-Mart lot. So, we need to find a place to park that's somewhere closer and we came upon the park shark and we've been here ever since,” said Rachel Gray from Oshkosh.

Fulcer makes about $500 per home game on parking, but for him, it's not about the money.

“A lot of our money and donations go towards Toys-for-Tots and the Wheel of Todd Foundation,” said Fulcer.

This year he set a goal of collecting 2,000 toys and is using home game days to achieve the goal.

“We're going to do a 24 hour Toys-for-Tots drive for the Redskins game. So, that Saturday at 8 a.m. until the end of the game on Sunday against the Redskins we'll, be open for toys.”

The Washington Redskins play the Packers at home on December 8.