Lawmakers testify in support of state loan for new visitor center in Green Bay

The Senate Committee on Local Government, Small Business, Tourism, and Workforce Development holds a public hearing on Senate Bill 721.

The bill would authorize a $2 million interest-free loan from the state for the construction of the new Experience Greater Green Bay Visitor Center.

As we first reported in 2018, the 12,500 sq. ft. two-story building will be located on Lombardi Avenue near Interstate 41. The location is just west of Lambeau Field.

A timeline of the project from when it was first announced hoped to have the new facility open by summer of 2020 with construction underway by spring of 2019; however, the $6.5 million project remains in the fundraising stage with just over $4 million raised so far.

"This legislation will provide the much needed gap financing to ensure construction of the Experience Greater Green Bay Visitors Center," said Senator Andre Jacque, (R) De Pere.

The plea for a $2 million interest-free state loan comes after Governor Tony Evers eliminated funding previously approved in the budget through a partial veto.

"The governor removed the $25 million for the youth correction facility," said Representative Gary Tauchen, (R) Bonduel.

One committee member brought up a question about the $25 million allocated to projects around the state every year by the Building Commission based on priority.

"What is the justification for bypassing that through legislation and going and directing 8-percent of the total fund be directed to this project?" asked Senator Mark Miller, (D) Monona.

Supporters again called the project a priority for allocation with Brown County ranked fifth in the state for tourism and an estimated economic impact of $1.1 billion from that industry in 2018.

"I think we shouldn't get lost in the details of the past. I think we should definitely look at the opportunity we have here to move forward," said Representative Staush Gruszynski, (D) Green Bay.

The committee needs to take action on the bill before it makes its way to the Senate, the Assembly, and ultimately, the governor.

Members of the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau testified they are hopeful that they can break ground this spring if the loan is authorized.