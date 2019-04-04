Lawmakers reintroduce tougher drunk-driving bills

Wisconsin lawmakers are trying to crack down on drunken driving in the state.

Thursday, a plan was presented to make a first OWI offense a criminal offense instead of a citation. This proposal would require first-time offenders to appear in court; they could no longer simply pay a fine or send an attorney to appear on their behalf.

Another bill would require a stiffer penalty for fifth and sixth OWI convictions.

"The idea of tougher penalties is to provide more of a deterrence, and I know we're not going to solve the drunk driving problem but maybe we can cut down on it," state Rep. Jim Ott (R-Mequon) said.

Some of the bills have been introduced in the legislature for years but never gotten past a committee or else failed to pass either the Assembly or Senate.

Dozens of families shared their stories in Madison about loved ones killed by drunken drivers, all demanding legislators do more.

Judy Jenkins talked about the impact the deaths of her daughter and granddaughter have had. "It's changed holidays. It changes the way people think about being on the roads late at night. People are in therapy, will be forever, I think."

The first opportunity for lawmakers to take action on these stricter penalties for drunken drivers is the first week of May.