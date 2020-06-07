Lawmakers creating bills regarding deadly force, officer-involved death investigations

With police brutality on the forefront of society, Wisconsin lawmakers are working on bills related to deadly force and officer-involved death investigations.

State senator Latonya Johsnon (D-MIlwaukee) is co-sponsoring a bill that would require more de-escalating tactics used by police before deadly force.

Meanwhile, state senator Van Wanggard (R-Racine) is working on a bill that would create a review board to investigate officer-involved deaths.

Both were on Upfront Sunday morning to talk about their legislation.

"It also says people who are most vulnerable like our elderly and those individuals with dementia, people with mental health issues, there should be standards crated separately to deal with those individuals that would also minimize the use of force. Officers use physical force, they must use the least amount of force necessary," said Johnson.

"This team would be ready to go and they would be on the scene, they would be doing an independent parallel investigation, to look at the function of , how did this happen, why did this happen? Is it a function of not doing good vetting with hiring of officers; is it about issues going on in the officer's life, is it a training issue. Can we do better training?" explained Wanggard.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, who is African American, also appeared on Upfront on Sunday, and said there are a lot of challenges and racial disparities that haven't been addressed.