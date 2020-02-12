Lawmakers approve 3 settlements under lame duck law

Wisconsin lawmakers have approved three legal settlements under the state's new lame-duck laws.

Republicans passed statutes in December 2018 that require Attorney General Josh Kaul to get permission from the Legislature's Republican-controlled finance committee before settling any lawsuits.

Kaul has refused to discuss any settlements with the committee citing litigants confidentiality. But Kaul brought three potential settlements to the committee this week, saying the defendants have agreed they can be discussed publicly.

The committee signed off on them Wednesday.

The cases involved sewage pollution, air pollution and former UW-Oshkosh officials accused of illegally funneling money to the school's foundation.