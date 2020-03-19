Lawmakers, AG: No evidence to support relaxing voting laws

The state Justice Department and Republican legislators are pushing back against a lawsuit demanding a judge relax absentee voting regulations amid the coronavirus crisis.

Wisconsin's April 7 election is fast approaching, but Gov. Tony Evers has refused to postpone it despite social distancing mandates.

Democrats filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday seeking to lift absentee voting restrictions.

Attorneys for the DOJ and Legislature told Judge William Conley during a conference call on Thursday that the Democrats haven't shown how keeping current rules in place burdens voters.

The Democrats' attorneys countered that Conley just needs to look around to understand the difficulties.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

