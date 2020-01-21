Law firm asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to consider voter purge case

A conservative law firm is asking the state Supreme Court to consider a case that would force 209,000 names to be removed from Wisconsin's voter rolls.

Attorneys for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is asking justices to overturn an appeals court decision that halted the original ruling while it's being appealed.

The high court has already declined to take up the original ruling, but is now being asked to consider the validity of subsequent orders.

The state elections commission wants to wait until after the November election to remove the voter names.

The conservative group says the purge should be immediate