Law enforcement students learn to bridge cultural gaps

Students at Fox Valley Technical College going into law enforcement are learning how to avoid a language barrier when out on a call or traffic stop. On Wednesday, Action 2 News was there when students learned how to bridge the English to Spanish gap as our communities become more diverse.

In a mock traffic stop students approach a person in English to learn he only speaks Spanish.

“Hopefully this helps new officers or people going into the field, it gives them a tool to de-escalate a situation, or provide some comfort in hearing their own language,” said Allisen Stojanovic, International Programs Manager at Fox Valley Technical College.

Instructors of the course say studies have shown not knowing a language creates anxiety in situations like a traffic stop or a house call.

Students in the course hope this adds not only to their resume but to their success in the field of law enforcement in an ever--changing and growing community.

“My goal is to show the community that we're trying to get more diverse and we're there to help and to kind of adapt to them, and to help them in every situation that we can, it's a huge factor to have them know that you're trying and you're there to help,” said Tyler Klein, a law enforcement at FVTC.

Tyler says learning those skills especially in a realistic setting helps him feel better prepared and more confident when it's time for the real thing.

“It's one thing to learn a language in a classroom and sitting there and doing drills and just learning vocabulary, but putting into real life experience, throwing the weather into it, all these different things that will happen in real life, helps prepare you more, it also helps you remember more,” said Klein.

The school has a large population of international students from 45 different countries helping with courses which instructors say is beneficial for everyone taking part in each scenario.

